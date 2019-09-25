How to Build Products People Actually Care About Daniel Kane, founder of The Ridge, on how a rubber band inspired him to launch his accessories company which today earns eight-figure revenues with its flagship product.
Originally aired Sep 25, 2019
Join us for this free webinar, How to Build Products People Actually Care About. In this session, Daniel Kane describes his personal journey as an entrepreneur and how a rubber band inspired him to launch his accessories company The Ridge. Today, the company earns eight-figure revenues with its flagship product The Ridge Wallet sitting in over one million pockets worldwide.
The Ridge was founded by Kane after he became tired of bulky wallets ruining his jeans and adding bulk to pockets. Finding no solutions for a better, slimmer wallet--and not wanting to continue using the rubber band he was using to hold his belongings together--he designed his own solution and launched a Kickstarter campaign out of his dorm room to bring it to life.
Kane will speak to how he has scaled the business without traditional venture capital funding, how he manages his team (which includes his father and sister), and more.
Key Takeaways:
- Discover how to determine market opportunities and turn product ideas into tangible products.
- Learn how to scale a business without traditional VC, and how to navigate alternative solutions like crowdfunding campaigns.
- Uncover tips for working with friends and family and why hiring those closest to you can be the key to building a successful venture.
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.