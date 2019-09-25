Daniel Kane, founder of The Ridge, on how a rubber band inspired him to launch his accessories company which today earns eight-figure revenues with its flagship product.

Join us for this free webinar, How to Build Products People Actually Care About. In this session, Daniel Kane describes his personal journey as an entrepreneur and how a rubber band inspired him to launch his accessories company The Ridge. Today, the company earns eight-figure revenues with its flagship product The Ridge Wallet sitting in over one million pockets worldwide.

The Ridge was founded by Kane after he became tired of bulky wallets ruining his jeans and adding bulk to pockets. Finding no solutions for a better, slimmer wallet--and not wanting to continue using the rubber band he was using to hold his belongings together--he designed his own solution and launched a Kickstarter campaign out of his dorm room to bring it to life.

Kane will speak to how he has scaled the business without traditional venture capital funding, how he manages his team (which includes his father and sister), and more.

