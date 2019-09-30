Webinars

How to Attract, Hire, and Retain Unicorn-Level Talent
How to Attract, Hire, and Retain Unicorn-Level Talent

Date: September 30, 2019 Time: 1:00 PM EDT
Caroline Stokes
How do you hire, onboard, and retain a great team?

You start by viewing your company through the EQ lens to discover your organizational obstacles―the elephants standing in the way of your company's success.

Attend this webinar, How to Attract, Hire, and Retain Unicorn-Level Talent, as headhunter and executive coach Caroline Stokes delivers a blend of recruiting and emotional intelligence strategies essential to helping you identify and tackle your elephants and acquire and retain key hires―those unicorns―that will help your company stand out, stay resilient, and drive growth.

She'll also discuss various organizational obstacles, give you easy-to-implement advice, unpack a key emotional intelligence factor, and offer questions for reflection so you can unlock your team's ability to hire the best candidates for the job. 

Based on content from her book 'Elephants Before Unicorns: Emotionally Intelligent HR Strategies To Save Your Company', Caroline Stokes talks about the 14 elephants standing in the way of your company succeeding - and it all has to do with the way you handle your people.

Take the emotionally intelligent organization diagnostic before the session to determine next steps in your organizations journey.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

  • The secrets to creating an outstanding organization
  • Ways to move your company forward based on your diagnostic report findings
  • Proven tips for leading your team today

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Caroline Stokes

Caroline Stokes

Caroline Stokes is CEO of Forward, author of Elephants Before Unicorns: Emotionally Intelligent HR Strategies To Save Your Company (Entrepreneur Media, October 2019) and podcast host of The Emotionally Intelligent Recruiter

