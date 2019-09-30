How to Attract, Hire, and Retain Unicorn-Level Talent What if you could attract and retain the talent you always dreamed of? Join Caroline Stokes to learn how to make your company stand out and attract elusive unicorns in today's highly competitive market.
Originally aired Sep 30, 2019
How do you hire, onboard, and retain a great team?
You start by viewing your company through the EQ lens to discover your organizational obstacles―the elephants standing in the way of your company's success.
Attend this webinar, How to Attract, Hire, and Retain Unicorn-Level Talent, as headhunter and executive coach Caroline Stokes delivers a blend of recruiting and emotional intelligence strategies essential to helping you identify and tackle your elephants and acquire and retain key hires―those unicorns―that will help your company stand out, stay resilient, and drive growth.
She'll also discuss various organizational obstacles, give you easy-to-implement advice, unpack a key emotional intelligence factor, and offer questions for reflection so you can unlock your team's ability to hire the best candidates for the job.
Based on content from her book 'Elephants Before Unicorns: Emotionally Intelligent HR Strategies To Save Your Company', Caroline Stokes talks about the 14 elephants standing in the way of your company succeeding - and it all has to do with the way you handle your people.
Take the emotionally intelligent organization diagnostic before the session to determine next steps in your organizations journey.
Attendees of this webinar will learn:
- The secrets to creating an outstanding organization
- Ways to move your company forward based on your diagnostic report findings
- Proven tips for leading your team today
