How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler

Date: October 08, 2019 Time: 3:00 PM EDT
Jason Feifer
Oct 08, 2019
3:00 PM EDT
Fireside Chats
30 Min
Jason Feifer
English

Zach Nadler is a 9-year veteran of CAA and has partnered with client and king-of-hustle, Gary Vaynerchuk to build and launch VaynerSpeakers. After working with Gary for 10 years, Zach has been able to not only see him evolve, but also the Speaking industry as a whole. During this conversation we discuss what VaynerSpeakers is all about, how to become a better speaker, how to start your own speaking career and how to find the right agent.

This Fireside Chat will be moderated by Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief, Entrepreneur magazine. 

 

Key Takeaways:

  • How to put yourself in a position to get on stage
  • Discover what organizers and speaking agents are looking for. 
  • Learn when and how to retain a speaking agent
  • How to select the best events to speak atQ&A with Zach

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

Jason Feifer

Editor-in-Chief
Jason Feifer is the editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine, and the host of two podcasts: Problem Solvers, about entrepreneurs solving unexpected problems in their business, and Pessimists Archive  a history of unfounded fears of innovation. He’s @heyfeifer on Twitter and Instagram.

