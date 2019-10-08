Zach Nadler is a 9-year veteran of CAA and has partnered with client and king-of-hustle, Gary Vaynerchuk to build and launch VaynerSpeakers. After working with Gary for 10 years, Zach has been able to not only see him evolve, but also the Speaking industry as a whole. During this conversation we discuss what VaynerSpeakers is all about, how to become a better speaker, how to start your own speaking career and how to find the right agent.

This Fireside Chat will be moderated by Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief, Entrepreneur magazine.

Key Takeaways: