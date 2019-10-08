How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler shares how to get on stage and monetize your knowledge.
Originally aired Oct 08, 2019
Zach Nadler is a 9-year veteran of CAA and has partnered with client and king-of-hustle, Gary Vaynerchuk to build and launch VaynerSpeakers. After working with Gary for 10 years, Zach has been able to not only see him evolve, but also the Speaking industry as a whole. During this conversation we discuss what VaynerSpeakers is all about, how to become a better speaker, how to start your own speaking career and how to find the right agent.
This Fireside Chat will be moderated by Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief, Entrepreneur magazine.
Key Takeaways:
- How to put yourself in a position to get on stage
- Discover what organizers and speaking agents are looking for.
- Learn when and how to retain a speaking agent
- How to select the best events to speak atQ&A with Zach
