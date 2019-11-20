Webinars

The End of Marketing: Humanizing Your Brand in the Age of Social Media and AI
Social Media

The End of Marketing: Humanizing Your Brand in the Age of Social Media and AI

Date: November 20, 2019 Time: 12:00 PM EST
Carlos Gil Carlos Gil
Description

When:
Nov 20, 2019
Time:
12:00 PM EST
Type:
Workshops
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Carlos Gil
Language:
English

Social networks are the new norm, and traditional marketing is failing in today's digital, always-on culture where businesses across the world have to face up to how they remain relevant in the choppy waters of the digital ocean. In an era where a YouTube star gets more daily impressions than Nike, Coca-Cola, and Walmart combined, traditional marketing as we know it is dead.

In this virtual workshop led by Carlos Gil, bestselling author of “The End of Marketing: Humanizing Your Brand in the Age of Social Media and AI,” international keynote speaker, and former Sr. Manager, Social Media at LinkedIn, discover how to put 'social' back into social media and claim brand relevancy in a world where algorithms dominate, organic reach is dwindling, and consumers don't want to be sold to, they want to be engaged.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

  • Discover bold content ideas and engagement strategies to stand out in a noisy digital ocean.
  • How the world’s leading brands are taking community management to the next level (i.e., Wendy’s) and how every brand should spend more time paying attention to what’s said about them and their competition.
  • A lesson on what Facebook and other social networks will penalize content marketers for including click-bait and fake news. Learn what to post as well as where, when, and how to engage.
  • Fine-tune your approach to finding your customers on social media and build long-lasting relationships one by one through direct conversation and content that converts to sales.
  • Why every company should replace its logo online with a face and a name – to stay relevant.
  • The battle of AI versus human and how to “futureproof” your company and job over the next decade.

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Carlos Gil

Carlos Gil

Author, Consultant, Keynote Speaker, Media Personality

Carlos Gil is the author of The End of Marketing: Humanizing Your Brand in the Age of Social Media and AIinternational keynote speaker, and award-winning digital storyteller with over a decade of experience leading social media strategy for global brands including LinkedIn, Winn-Dixie, Save-A-Lot and BMC Software. A first-generation Latino, Gil’s work has been featured by CNNMoney, Harvard Business Review, Mashable and Social Media Examiner in addition to dozens of trade publications. Presently, Gil is the CEO and founder of Gil Media Co., a full-service digital marketing firm based in Los Angeles, which works with Fortune 500 clients.

