Originally aired Nov 20, 2019

Social networks are the new norm, and traditional marketing is failing in today's digital, always-on culture where businesses across the world have to face up to how they remain relevant in the choppy waters of the digital ocean. In an era where a YouTube star gets more daily impressions than Nike, Coca-Cola, and Walmart combined, traditional marketing as we know it is dead.

In this virtual workshop led by Carlos Gil, bestselling author of “The End of Marketing: Humanizing Your Brand in the Age of Social Media and AI,” international keynote speaker, and former Sr. Manager, Social Media at LinkedIn, discover how to put 'social' back into social media and claim brand relevancy in a world where algorithms dominate, organic reach is dwindling, and consumers don't want to be sold to, they want to be engaged.

KEY TAKEAWAYS: