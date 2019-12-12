Not all interactions are created equal. Often times when building our business, we may only have a few precious moments with a potential customer, investor, or donor. With such limited windows of time, how do we maximize those opportunities and still achieve a win?

In this webinar, you'll learn strategies from a seasoned door-to-door sales professional on how to build more rapport in shorter periods time. Creating these stronger connections will enable you to achieve your desired outcome in that limited time frame rather than delaying the deal.

Key Takeaways: