Strategies for Stronger Interactions With Customers, Investors, and Donors
Date: December 12, 2019 Time: 2:00 PM EST
Not all interactions are created equal. Often times when building our business, we may only have a few precious moments with a potential customer, investor, or donor. With such limited windows of time, how do we maximize those opportunities and still achieve a win?

In this webinar, you'll learn strategies from a seasoned door-to-door sales professional on how to build more rapport in shorter periods time. Creating these stronger connections will enable you to achieve your desired outcome in that limited time frame rather than delaying the deal.

Key Takeaways:

  • Learn effective strategies from FBI hostage negotiators on building rapport
  • Understand the science behind influencing the emotions of others
  • Control how we're perceived and judged by others

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

President at BASEMAKERS | Founder of the Grow Savagely Podcast

Jake is the President of Basemakers, an outsourced sales firm with over 60 sales reps nationwide. The company was started 4 years ago and is on track to make the list of INC’s 500 Fastest Growing Companies.

Jake’s sales career began at age 15 when he got a job as a door-to-door sales rep for a home remodeling company. He continued knocking on doors throughout high school, college, and up until his transition to Basemakers. He’s knocked on over 75,000 doors, sold millions of dollars worth of products, and has trained hundreds of people how to sell.

