Strategies for Stronger Interactions With Customers, Investors, and Donors In this webinar, you'll learn strategies from a seasoned door-to-door sales professional on how to build more rapport in shorter periods time.
Originally aired Dec 12, 2019
Not all interactions are created equal. Often times when building our business, we may only have a few precious moments with a potential customer, investor, or donor. With such limited windows of time, how do we maximize those opportunities and still achieve a win?
In this webinar, you'll learn strategies from a seasoned door-to-door sales professional on how to build more rapport in shorter periods time. Creating these stronger connections will enable you to achieve your desired outcome in that limited time frame rather than delaying the deal.
Key Takeaways:
- Learn effective strategies from FBI hostage negotiators on building rapport
- Understand the science behind influencing the emotions of others
- Control how we're perceived and judged by others
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.