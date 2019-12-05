Building an online course is a great way to share and scale your knowledge across a large audience. Generating passive income is a dream of many entrepreneurs and side hustlers. However, the "if you build it, they will come" approach doesn't quite apply in this situation.

Join this session to learn the key steps you must take before, during, and after creating your online course. Spoiler alert, you should never build a course without surveying your audience first.

During this conversation, Jess Catorc will share valuable tips she has uncovered as the Head of Partnerships at Teachable.

Key Takeaways: