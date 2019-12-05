Webinars

How to Build and Launch a Successful Online Course
Date: December 05, 2019 Time: 3:00 PM EST
Dec 05, 2019
3:00 PM EST
Webinars
60 Min
Jess Catorc, Terry Rice
English

Building an online course is a great way to share and scale your knowledge across a large audience. Generating passive income is a dream of many entrepreneurs and side hustlers. However, the "if you build it, they will come" approach doesn't quite apply in this situation.

Join this session to learn the key steps you must take before, during, and after creating your online course. Spoiler alert, you should never build a course without surveying your audience first.

During this conversation, Jess Catorc will share valuable tips she has uncovered as the Head of Partnerships at Teachable.

Key Takeaways:

  • Learn how to determine what content your audience is interested in
  • Discover how to perform lead generation and pre-sales of your course
  • Leverage tools and templates to streamline the course creation process
  • Determine how to best launch and market your course

 

Jess Catorc

Jess Catorc

Entrepreneur and website coach; Founder of the DIY Website Academy
Jess Catorc works with female entrepreneurs across a wide variety of industries and teaches them how to build and optimize their websites. Creator of the DIY Website Academy, Catorc loves to break down the “tech” wall and show just how easy and stress-free the DIY process can be.
Terry Rice

Terry Rice

Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence, Entrepreneur
Terry Rice is the Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur. His experience includes consulting roles at both Adobe and Facebook. In addition to working with established companies, he serves as a startup mentor at organizations including Techstars and the NYU Entrepreneurial Institute.

