How to Build and Launch a Successful Online Course Discover the dos and don'ts associated with generating income from online courses.
Originally aired Dec 05, 2019
Building an online course is a great way to share and scale your knowledge across a large audience. Generating passive income is a dream of many entrepreneurs and side hustlers. However, the "if you build it, they will come" approach doesn't quite apply in this situation.
Join this session to learn the key steps you must take before, during, and after creating your online course. Spoiler alert, you should never build a course without surveying your audience first.
During this conversation, Jess Catorc will share valuable tips she has uncovered as the Head of Partnerships at Teachable.
Key Takeaways:
- Learn how to determine what content your audience is interested in
- Discover how to perform lead generation and pre-sales of your course
- Leverage tools and templates to streamline the course creation process
- Determine how to best launch and market your course
