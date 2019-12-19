Webinars

7 Travel Hacking Tips for Any Type of Traveler
Date: December 19, 2019 Time: 3:00 PM EST

Date: December 19, 2019 Time: 3:00 PM EST
Have you ever dreamed of traveling the globe? Maybe you have a desire to travel around Europe or visit all of the wonders of the world, but have never been able to find the time or money to make it happen. You don’t have to wait until retirement to fulfill your aspirations of wanderlust.

There is a big misconception that you need to be mega-wealthy to travel the world and this couldn’t be further from the truth. Right now is the greatest time in history to start jet-setting around the world!

In this Entrepreneur Insider session, travel hacking expert, best selling author, and founder of Global Career, Mike Swigunski, explains how to travel around the world for practically free! He has been working and traveling internationally for more than 10 years and his journey has taken him to over 80 countries. Over the years, Mike has earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in free travel and is excited to share everything he’s learned. 

Mike will discuss all aspects of travel like:

  • 80-20 Travel Hacking Technique 

  • Inexpensive Flight Services

  • Minimalistic Travel & Packing Tips

  • OTAs vs Booking Direct

  • Maximizing Value of Your Points

  • Scoring Free Flights & Hotels

  • Question and Answer Session

There are so many creative ways to travel around the world at a discounted rate and Mike will discuss some of the best methods for saving money on your next trip. Whether you are looking to travel domestically or internationally, there will be lots of value for any type of traveler!

Speakers

Mike Swigunski

Founder of Globalcareer.io, Author of Global Career Book
Mike Swigunski, is the founder of the remote job board GlobalCareer.io and author of the best-selling book Global Career: How to Work Anywhere and Travel Forever. He has worked remotely and internationally in over 70+ countries for the past 10 years.

