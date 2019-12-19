7 Travel Hacking Tips for Any Type of Traveler Discover how to travel around the world for practically nothing.
Originally aired Dec 19, 2019
Have you ever dreamed of traveling the globe? Maybe you have a desire to travel around Europe or visit all of the wonders of the world, but have never been able to find the time or money to make it happen. You don’t have to wait until retirement to fulfill your aspirations of wanderlust.
There is a big misconception that you need to be mega-wealthy to travel the world and this couldn’t be further from the truth. Right now is the greatest time in history to start jet-setting around the world!
In this Entrepreneur Insider session, travel hacking expert, best selling author, and founder of Global Career, Mike Swigunski, explains how to travel around the world for practically free! He has been working and traveling internationally for more than 10 years and his journey has taken him to over 80 countries. Over the years, Mike has earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in free travel and is excited to share everything he’s learned.
Mike will discuss all aspects of travel like:
80-20 Travel Hacking Technique
Inexpensive Flight Services
Minimalistic Travel & Packing Tips
OTAs vs Booking Direct
Maximizing Value of Your Points
Scoring Free Flights & Hotels
Question and Answer Session
There are so many creative ways to travel around the world at a discounted rate and Mike will discuss some of the best methods for saving money on your next trip. Whether you are looking to travel domestically or internationally, there will be lots of value for any type of traveler!
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.