7 Travel Hacking Tips for Any Type of Traveler Discover how to travel around the world for practically nothing.

Originally aired Dec 19, 2019

Have you ever dreamed of traveling the globe? Maybe you have a desire to travel around Europe or visit all of the wonders of the world, but have never been able to find the time or money to make it happen. You don’t have to wait until retirement to fulfill your aspirations of wanderlust.

There is a big misconception that you need to be mega-wealthy to travel the world and this couldn’t be further from the truth. Right now is the greatest time in history to start jet-setting around the world!

In this Entrepreneur Insider session, travel hacking expert, best selling author, and founder of Global Career, Mike Swigunski, explains how to travel around the world for practically free! He has been working and traveling internationally for more than 10 years and his journey has taken him to over 80 countries. Over the years, Mike has earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in free travel and is excited to share everything he’s learned. 

Mike will discuss all aspects of travel like:

  • 80-20 Travel Hacking Technique 

  • Inexpensive Flight Services

  • Minimalistic Travel & Packing Tips

  • OTAs vs Booking Direct

  • Maximizing Value of Your Points

  • Scoring Free Flights & Hotels

  • Question and Answer Session

There are so many creative ways to travel around the world at a discounted rate and Mike will discuss some of the best methods for saving money on your next trip. Whether you are looking to travel domestically or internationally, there will be lots of value for any type of traveler!

Upcoming Webinar

Running a Business

Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business

Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →

Running a Business

How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce

Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!

Leadership

The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective

Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.

Starting a Business

How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship

Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!

Starting a Business

Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines

Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.