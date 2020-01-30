Webinars

From Inquiries to Payments: How Small Businesses Can Streamline Their Business Processes
From Inquiries to Payments: How Small Businesses Can Streamline Their Business Processes

Date: January 30, 2020 Time: 1:00 PM EST
When:
Jan 30, 2020
Time:
1:00 PM EST
Type:
Workshops
Duration:
45 Min
Speaker:
Oz Alon
Language:
English

Running a small business is rewarding, but it also comes with several challenges, many of which have nothing to do with the service you're providing and your craft. Have you ever lost a prospective customer because you forgot to follow up, or didn't have a solid proposal template set up? Are you so busy working you forget to send out payment reminders so you can actually get paid for your time? If so, this is the session for you. 

Oz Alon, CEO of HoneyBook, will be on hand to discuss how you can increase your revenue and reduce time spent on administrative tasks by leveraging a Customer Relationship Management tool (CRM). 

Oz will also share his personal experience launching HoneyBook, a platform he designed to fix the entrepreneurial pain-points he observed first-hand when managing his own small business. By automating administrative tasks, streamlining workflow and processing payments seamlessly all in one platform, HoneyBook provides creative entrepreneurs and freelancers with the tools they need to spend more time doing what they love.

After, he'll field your questions and pass along some advice. 

Key Takeaways:

  • Discover how to efficiently manage your business processes from inquiry through to invoicing

  • Gain insight on the key elements that need to be included in any proposal

  • Learn how to create a dashboard for your revenue streams, allowing you to better forecast and prospect

  • Leverage valuable tools to track your time and streamline client communications

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Oz Alon

CEO and Co-Founder of HoneyBook
Oz Alon is the Co-Founder and CEO of HoneyBook, the leading business and financial management platform for creative entrepreneurs and freelancers. Inspired by his first-hand experience as a small business owner, Oz built HoneyBook to enable creative entrepreneurs to focus more on doing what they love and less on administrative tasks. As a third-generation entrepreneur, Oz's leadership was shaped by observing his father and grandfather run businesses in Tel-Aviv. He currently lives with his wife and HoneyBook co-founder, Naama, in San Francisco.

