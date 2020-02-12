Webinars

Top 10 Digital Marketing Mistakes Small Businesses Make
Top 10 Digital Marketing Mistakes Small Businesses Make

Date: February 12, 2020 Time: 2:00 PM EST
Tina Serio
Feb 12, 2020
2:00 PM EST
Workshops
60 Min
Tina Serio
English

With growing saturation in the market, small-business owners need to be lean and smart with their marketing efforts. . And since time is money, being as efficient as possible is critical. Thankfully, digital marketing allows marketers at all levels to create compelling content to engage with their audience on conservative budgets

But even the truest intentions have their missteps. As you dive into 2020, we will be sharing 10 mistakes that we see many small businesses make and how to set yourself up for your best year yet! Register now. 

Key Takeaways:

  • Learn quick fixes to your digital strategy that will set you on the path to success today. 

  • Understand how to prioritize digital channels to find the right ones for your business to get started with.

  • Take home actionable website updates you can make in minutes.

  • Learn about underutilized tactics you’re not using today that can make a difference for your business. 

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Founder, Modern Digital
Tina is a modern marketer with 13+ years of strategy and execution experience across digital marketing, online advertising, demand generation, and traditional marketing. In early 2018, she founded Modern Digital, a digital marketing consulting company based in Sonoma County with a mission to help brands connect with customers using their website and digital channels. Tina has worked across B2C and B2B markets, with businesses ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, in tech, financial services, wine, hospitality, travel, luxury brands and other industries. She has developed and implemented multi-channel digital marketing strategies for brands such as Salesforce, Autodesk, Xerox, RE/MAX, Pokemon, and Kaiser Permanente. Tina has spoken on digital marketing at a number of events, including three Dreamforce conferences, teaches digital marketing courses and bootcamps at General Assembly, and she has authored articles and blog posts on this topic.

