Discover costly mistakes to avoid and what you should do instead.

Originally aired Feb 12, 2020

With growing saturation in the market, small-business owners need to be lean and smart with their marketing efforts. . And since time is money, being as efficient as possible is critical. Thankfully, digital marketing allows marketers at all levels to create compelling content to engage with their audience on conservative budgets

But even the truest intentions have their missteps. As you dive into 2020, we will be sharing 10 mistakes that we see many small businesses make and how to set yourself up for your best year yet! Register now.

Key Takeaways: