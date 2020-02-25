It's one thing to be on social media. It's something else entirely when you're able to amass a sizable audience that connects with your brand and what you're doing. In this session, you’ll learn how to identify and fine-tune your brand on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn in ways that will resonate with your target customers. You’ll also get tips for growing your audience and increasing engagement on these platforms as well.

We’ll begin by discussing techniques to pinpoint your Instagram aesthetic and theme, and then move on to finding your style and creating visuals to match. After that, we’ll talk about planning your Instagram content and posts. Then, we’ll get into some methods for increasing engagement and growing your audience.

Next, we’ll move on to Twitter. We’ll discuss streamlining your brand definition and focus, planning your content strategy and fostering engagement through a number of methods including identifying influencers, maximizing interaction and utilizing Lists.

Lastly, we’ll talk about LinkedIn. We’ll discuss augmenting your profile to reflect your brand, defining your content strategy and identifying ways to increase your presence using testimonials, groups and networking for maximum effectiveness.

You’ll hear from Dr. Charlene Walters, a writer, executive, and business and branding mentor and utilize a worksheet to develop your plan.

Key Takeaways: