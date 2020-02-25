Webinars

Branding and Audience Building for Maximum Effectiveness on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn
Branding and Audience Building for Maximum Effectiveness on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Date: February 25, 2020 Time: 1:30 PM EST
Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD
It's one thing to be on social media. It's something else entirely when you're able to amass a sizable audience that connects with your brand and what you're doing. In this session, you’ll learn how to identify and fine-tune your brand on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn in ways that will resonate with your target customers. You’ll also get tips for growing your audience and increasing engagement on these platforms as well.

We’ll begin by discussing techniques to pinpoint your Instagram aesthetic and theme, and then move on to finding your style and creating visuals to match. After that, we’ll talk about planning your Instagram content and posts. Then, we’ll get into some methods for increasing engagement and growing your audience.

Next, we’ll move on to Twitter. We’ll discuss streamlining your brand definition and focus, planning your content strategy and fostering engagement through a number of methods including identifying influencers, maximizing interaction and utilizing Lists.

Lastly, we’ll talk about LinkedIn. We’ll discuss augmenting your profile to reflect your brand, defining your content strategy and identifying ways to increase your presence using testimonials, groups and networking for maximum effectiveness.

You’ll hear from Dr. Charlene Walters, a writer, executive, and business and branding mentor and utilize a worksheet to develop your plan.

Key Takeaways:

  • An outline of an Instagram Action Plan
  • The development of your Twitter Strategy Objectives
  • The creation of a LinkedIn Brand Development Plan

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD

Entrepreneurship Coach, Business & Branding Mentor, Author, Speaker, Executive

Need a mentor, accountability partner or co-strategist? Charlene Walters is a Business/Branding expert who developed and leads a Digital Entrepreneurship MBA program. She is also an entrepreneur and has held a variety of sales, management and marketing roles at startups and larger corporations. Charlene enjoys combining her knowledge and love of marketing and business strategy with her passion for innovation and desire to help others succeed. Her biggest fulfillment comes from working one on one with entrepreneurs to hone their personal brands and further their business strategies and entrepreneurial goals. 

Charlene is also the author of "Own Your Other" a memoir about overcoming tragedy/loss and moving forward in life based on her own personal experience. As part of that, she serves as a motivational speaker and mentor to others, and writes and contributes to numerous publications on business and motivational topics.

Charlene also specializes in content creation, thought leadership development and social media and business startup/growth strategies. She has created and taught numerous business/marketing courses and workshops and mentored many entrepreneurs and innovators.

Charlene completed a BA in English at The University of Connecticut, an MBA/Management at St. Thomas University, and a PhD in Business Administration/Marketing at Northcentral University where she researched Consumer Internet Behavior and analyzed why consumers choose to make purchases on one site versus another.

Charlene lives in Charlotte, North Carolina and is a writer, entrepreneur, life enthusiast and mother of two. She looks forward to helping you achieve your business and personal goals. 

 
 

