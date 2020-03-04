Branding and Audience Building for Maximum Effectiveness on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn Learn how to identify and fine-tune your brand on social media.
Originally aired Mar 04, 2020
It's one thing to be on social media. It's something else entirely when you're able to amass a sizable audience that connects with your brand and what you're doing. In this session, you’ll learn how to identify and fine-tune your brand on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn in ways that will resonate with your target customers. You’ll also get tips for growing your audience and increasing engagement on these platforms as well.
We’ll begin by discussing techniques to pinpoint your Instagram aesthetic and theme, and then move on to finding your style and creating visuals to match. After that, we’ll talk about planning your Instagram content and posts. Then, we’ll get into some methods for increasing engagement and growing your audience.
Next, we’ll move on to Twitter. We’ll discuss streamlining your brand definition and focus, planning your content strategy and fostering engagement through a number of methods including identifying influencers, maximizing interaction and utilizing Lists.
Lastly, we’ll talk about LinkedIn. We’ll discuss augmenting your profile to reflect your brand, defining your content strategy and identifying ways to increase your presence using testimonials, groups and networking for maximum effectiveness.
You’ll hear from Dr. Charlene Walters, a writer, executive, and business and branding mentor and utilize a worksheet to develop your plan.
Key Takeaways:
- An outline of an Instagram Action Plan
- The development of your Twitter Strategy Objectives
- The creation of a LinkedIn Brand Development Plan
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.