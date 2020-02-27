Webinars

How to Get Your First 1,000 Podcast Listeners
Starting a Business

How to Get Your First 1,000 Podcast Listeners

Date: February 27, 2020 Time: 3:00 PM EST
Espree Devora
If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast or struggling to increase your numbers, this is the Masterclass for you. Espree Devora is going to take us through her process for starting a podcast and getting to your first 1,000 listeners. Espree is the producer and host of award winning podcasts We Are LA Tech and the Women In Tech Show.

Espree’s podcasts have each been featured in Apple’s main marquee in iTunes, have all hit New & Noteworthy and have even led to keynoting with Richard Branson. Espree has taught podcasting to USC, South by Southwest, Pepperdine, and produces 24 episodes per month across all her shows.

Key Takeaways:

  • Be able to develop your own podcast theme and brand that audiences will be drawn.
  • Define your process so you have streamlined production and discover delegation strategies.
  • Find out how to secure elite guests.
  • Identify what equipment to use that's best for your specific show. 
  • Gain Insights on the best ways to market, distribute, and monetize your podcast.
 

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Espree Devora

Espree Devora

Podcast Producer and Host, Founder WeAreLATech
Espree Devora "the Girl who Gets it Done" is the Producer and Host of WeAreLATech , "Hello Customer" and “Women in Tech” Podcasts. All have been featured by Apple as Noteworthy to listen to from top charts to "Inspiring Women's Voice". Her organization WeAreLATech unifies the Los Angeles tech community aka “Silicon Beach” by creating content and offline ‘Experiences’ with the purpose to move tech professionals from digital connections to offline meaningful relationships. She calls podcasting 'painting audio'. She has given talks on entrepreneurship and podcasting to many organizations including USC Business School, CBS, South by Southwest, Georgetown MBA and Pepperdine. Her podcast was featured in Harper's Bazaar as the top 10 podcasts to listen to in 2019. Connect with her on Linkedin or on Twitter @espreedevora

