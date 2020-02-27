If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast or struggling to increase your numbers, this is the Masterclass for you. Espree Devora is going to take us through her process for starting a podcast and getting to your first 1,000 listeners. Espree is the producer and host of award winning podcasts We Are LA Tech and the Women In Tech Show.

Espree’s podcasts have each been featured in Apple’s main marquee in iTunes, have all hit New & Noteworthy and have even led to keynoting with Richard Branson. Espree has taught podcasting to USC, South by Southwest, Pepperdine, and produces 24 episodes per month across all her shows.

Key Takeaways: