How to Get Your First 1,000 Podcast Listeners If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast or struggling to increase your numbers, you won't want to miss this.
Originally aired Feb 27, 2020
If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast or struggling to increase your numbers, this is the Masterclass for you. Espree Devora is going to take us through her process for starting a podcast and getting to your first 1,000 listeners. Espree is the producer and host of award winning podcasts We Are LA Tech and the Women In Tech Show.
Espree’s podcasts have each been featured in Apple’s main marquee in iTunes, have all hit New & Noteworthy and have even led to keynoting with Richard Branson. Espree has taught podcasting to USC, South by Southwest, Pepperdine, and produces 24 episodes per month across all her shows.
Key Takeaways:
- Be able to develop your own podcast theme and brand that audiences will be drawn.
- Define your process so you have streamlined production and discover delegation strategies.
- Find out how to secure elite guests.
- Identify what equipment to use that's best for your specific show.
- Gain Insights on the best ways to market, distribute, and monetize your podcast.
