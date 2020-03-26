Webinars

6 Hidden Signs That Your Business May not be as Sustainable as you Think
Running a Business

6 Hidden Signs That Your Business May not be as Sustainable as you Think

Date: March 26, 2020 Time: 4:00 PM EDT
Celi Arias Celi Arias
Create a Free Entrepreneur Account to Enroll
Enroll For Free

Description

When:
Mar 26, 2020
Time:
4:00 PM EDT
Type:
Workshops
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Celi Arias
Language:
English

As a founder or business owner, you may be growing your brand reach and community, seeing revenue start flowing in and assume things are going well. However, there are often hidden signs that your business may not be as sustainable as you think. Suddenly you're in crisis, dealing with challenges negatively impacting your business, that could have been prevented, or at least foreseen. It’s time to know what to look for and be proactive about your business as opposed to reactive. 

This session is led by Celi Arias, a startup COO and Solutions Architect who ensures that businesses have the right tools, processes and strategies in place to achieve their goals and market longevity.

During this chat, she'll review 6 signs that could suggest your business may be headed for trouble and what you can do to proactively avoid a crisis.

Key Takeaways:

  • Learn how to feel confident when speaking about your P&L

  • Discover how to create realistic goals based on historic data and projections

  • Learn how to boost employee morale and productivity in a surprisingly easy way

  • Understand how to detect and addresses employee discontent

  • Walk away knowing the specific areas that you’ll need to focus on next to create sustainability

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Celi Arias

Celi Arias

Celi Arias is a startup COO and Solutions Architect with experience in design, supply chain management, business development, corporate strategy, and organizational transformation. She believes that organizations, like people, have strengths and weaknesses, that they are at once both flexible and resistant. Most importantly, they have the potential to grow and develop in ways that they themselves are often unaware of. Through her work she helps organizations develop a deeper sense of self and ensure that they have the right tools, processes and strategies in place to achieve their business growth and create sustainability.

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

How to Build a Business Around Community
in 5 days
Starting a Business
How to Build a Business Around Community
Ted Iobst Ted Iobst
Learn More
6 Hidden Signs That Your Business May not be as Sustainable as you Think
in 19 days
Running a Business
6 Hidden Signs That Your Business May not be as Sustainable as you Think
Celi Arias Celi Arias
Learn More
Instagram 101: How to Craft the Perfect Profile
in 26 days
Social Media
Instagram 101: How to Craft the Perfect Profile
Anna Vatuone Anna Vatuone
Learn More
Learn How to Use LinkedIn to Expand Your Consulting Business
in 1 month
Social Media
Learn How to Use LinkedIn to Expand Your Consulting Business
Terry Rice Terry Rice
Learn More

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.