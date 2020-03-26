As a founder or business owner, you may be growing your brand reach and community, seeing revenue start flowing in and assume things are going well. However, there are often hidden signs that your business may not be as sustainable as you think. Suddenly you're in crisis, dealing with challenges negatively impacting your business, that could have been prevented, or at least foreseen. It’s time to know what to look for and be proactive about your business as opposed to reactive.

This session is led by Celi Arias, a startup COO and Solutions Architect who ensures that businesses have the right tools, processes and strategies in place to achieve their goals and market longevity.

During this chat, she'll review 6 signs that could suggest your business may be headed for trouble and what you can do to proactively avoid a crisis.

Key Takeaways: