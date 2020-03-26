6 Areas You Can Focus on Right Now for Building Business Sustainability Learn how to proactively address areas that can be stress points during difficult times.
Originally aired Mar 26, 2020
As a founder or business owner, you may be wondering what you can do during these trying times. It's tempting to freeze, worry or spin your wheels not knowing where to adjust first. However, you can approach this time as an opportunity to strengthen your business at its core, and be set up for smoother days ahead. We will look at ways to proactively address areas that can be stress points during these difficult times.
This session is led by Celi Arias, a startup COO and Solutions Architect who ensures that businesses have the right tools, processes and strategies in place to achieve their goals and market longevity.
During this chat, she'll review areas that can be proactively strengthened for future sustainability.
Key Takeaways:
Learn how to feel confident when speaking about your P&L
Discover how to create realistic goals based on historic data and projections
Learn how to boost employee morale and productivity in a surprisingly easy way
Learn when is the right time to course correct and how to do it
Walk away knowing the specific areas that you’ll need to focus on next to create sustainability for your business
