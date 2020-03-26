Learn how to proactively address areas that can be stress points during difficult times.

Originally aired Mar 26, 2020

As a founder or business owner, you may be wondering what you can do during these trying times. It's tempting to freeze, worry or spin your wheels not knowing where to adjust first. However, you can approach this time as an opportunity to strengthen your business at its core, and be set up for smoother days ahead. We will look at ways to proactively address areas that can be stress points during these difficult times.

This session is led by Celi Arias, a startup COO and Solutions Architect who ensures that businesses have the right tools, processes and strategies in place to achieve their goals and market longevity.

During this chat, she'll review areas that can be proactively strengthened for future sustainability.

Key Takeaways: