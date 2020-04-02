Webinars

Social Media

Date: April 02, 2020 Time: 4:00 PM EDT
Description

When:
Apr 02, 2020
Time:
4:00 PM EDT
Type:
Workshops
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Anna Vatuone
Language:
English

Did you know the moment someone looks at your Instagram, they immediately form an opinion based on your profile picture, bio, and what the rest of your feed looks like?

First impressions are just as important online as they are offline. When meeting someone in the physical world, they can gauge how they feel about you in a matter of seconds. In the digital world, it’s even less. Think of your Instagram bio like your digital business card—it’s a way to tell people exactly who you are and what you can do for them.

You might be thinking, There’s so much to know about me. How am I supposed to narrow it all down?

Don’t worry! In this webinar, you’ll learn how to craft the perfect Instagram profile so your message is CLEAR and not confusing.

Key Takeaways:

  • Discover how to select the perfect profile picture.
  • Learn how to craft an Instagram bio that converts visitors into followers.
  • Get tips on how to choose the perfect username.
  • Design an Instagram feed that matches your brand’s aesthetic.
  • Optimize your highlights to position yourself as THE expert in your niche.
  • Learn all of my secret Instagram best-practices.

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Anna Vatuone

Personal Brand Strategist

Anna Vatuone is a personal brand strategist based in the Bay Area, California. She works with entrepreneurs and executives across industries to help them clarify their mission, optimize their digital assets, and convey their personal story in a way that moves decision-makers. She’s the host of The Personal Branding Podcast, where you’ll find actionable advice, expert guest interviews, and thought-provoking discussion on how to build a personal brand.

