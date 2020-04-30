Originally aired Apr 30, 2020

Did you know the moment someone looks at your Instagram, they immediately form an opinion based on your profile picture, bio, and what the rest of your feed looks like?



First impressions are just as important online as they are offline. When meeting someone in the physical world, they can gauge how they feel about you in a matter of seconds. In the digital world, it’s even less. Think of your Instagram bio like your digital business card—it’s a way to tell people exactly who you are and what you can do for them.

You might be thinking, There’s so much to know about me. How am I supposed to narrow it all down?

Don’t worry! In this webinar, you’ll learn how to craft the perfect Instagram profile so your message is CLEAR and not confusing.

Key Takeaways: