Learn How to Use LinkedIn to Expand Your Consulting Business
Learn How to Use LinkedIn to Expand Your Consulting Business

Date: April 15, 2020 Time: 4:00 PM EDT
Apr 15, 2020
4:00 PM EDT
Workshops
60 Min
Terry Rice
English

If you’re a consultant, LinkedIn is the platform to master if you want to build a strong professional presence and consistently grow your business. With more than 80 percent of social media-generated B2B leads coming from LinkedIn, and an extremely easy way to reach your audience, learning how to effectively leverage this platform could be vital to scaling your company. 

During this workshop you'll discover how to dominate LinkedIn and expand your business. You’ll discover how to effectively utilize LinkedIn without trying to keep up with complex algorithms or feeling like you’re wasting your time. 

Key Takeaways:

  • Set up your LinkedIn profile for success, communicating why your audience would want to work with you and your company

  • Optimize the keywords in your title and bio to increase appearances for valuable search terms

  • Identify your ideal connections and connect effectively -- without paying for ads

  • Create content -- as well as the associated content calendar -- that engages your audience and encourages meaningful interactions

  • Use LinkedIn as an ongoing networking and personal branding opportunity, while also measuring the impact

Terry Rice

Business Development Expert-in-Residence
Terry Rice is the Business Development Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur. As the founder of Terry Rice Consulting, he helps entrepreneurs monetize their knowledge without sacrificing their health, family or personal interests. His previous experience includes consulting roles at both Adobe and Facebook.

