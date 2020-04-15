If you’re a consultant, LinkedIn is the platform to master if you want to build a strong professional presence and consistently grow your business. With more than 80 percent of social media-generated B2B leads coming from LinkedIn, and an extremely easy way to reach your audience, learning how to effectively leverage this platform could be vital to scaling your company.
During this workshop you'll discover how to dominate LinkedIn and expand your business. You’ll discover how to effectively utilize LinkedIn without trying to keep up with complex algorithms or feeling like you’re wasting your time.
Key Takeaways:
Set up your LinkedIn profile for success, communicating why your audience would want to work with you and your company
Optimize the keywords in your title and bio to increase appearances for valuable search terms
Identify your ideal connections and connect effectively -- without paying for ads
Create content -- as well as the associated content calendar -- that engages your audience and encourages meaningful interactions
Use LinkedIn as an ongoing networking and personal branding opportunity, while also measuring the impact