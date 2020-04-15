Learn How to Use LinkedIn to Expand Your Consulting Business Attend this workshop and discover how to effectively leverage this powerful social media platform.
Originally aired Apr 15, 2020
If you’re a consultant, LinkedIn is the platform to master if you want to build a strong professional presence and consistently grow your business. With more than 80 percent of social media-generated B2B leads coming from LinkedIn, and an extremely easy way to reach your audience, learning how to effectively leverage this platform could be vital to scaling your company.
During this workshop you'll discover how to dominate LinkedIn and expand your business. You’ll discover how to effectively utilize LinkedIn without trying to keep up with complex algorithms or feeling like you’re wasting your time.
Key Takeaways:
Set up your LinkedIn profile for success, communicating why your audience would want to work with you and your company
Optimize the keywords in your title and bio to increase appearances for valuable search terms
Identify your ideal connections and connect effectively -- without paying for ads
Create content -- as well as the associated content calendar -- that engages your audience and encourages meaningful interactions
Use LinkedIn as an ongoing networking and personal branding opportunity, while also measuring the impact
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.