How and Why to Shift Your Consulting or Speaking Business Online
Date: April 01, 2020 Time: 3:00 PM EDT
Apr 01, 2020
3:00 PM EDT
Workshops
60 Min
Terry Rice
English

With an increasing number of people working from home or practicing other forms of social distancing, it can be challenging to maintain your speaking or consulting business. All the plans and projections you’ve established can easily change on a day to day basis, leaving you concerned about how you’ll be able to sustain your business. 

Although this situation is challenging, the solution for many consultants and speakers is clear, offering remote services. I’ve worked as a business consultant for the past five years, 95 percent of my business is done remotely. Initially this was done out of necessity, it was too challenging to consult onsite in Manhattan and make it back home to Brooklyn so I could pick up my children from daycare. Over time, I discovered it was much more efficient, and allowed me to grow my business by working with clients in other regions. I could also stack more meetings back to back - no commuting between meetings - allowing me to generate more revenue in a shorter period of time. This same skill - knowing how to effectively share knowledge remotely - proved useful as I started speaking at online conferences, some of them drawing more than 50,000 attendees. 

My initial disadvantage, the need to work remotely, eventually became an extremely valuable skill. During this webinar, I’ll teach you how to do the same. We’ll go beyond setting up a video conferencing platform and discuss other tools and apps you can use to streamline your online consulting business. I’ll also provide you with useful tips to help you maintain your physical and mental health as you shift to a new working environment. 

Key Takeaways:

  • Discover the need to know apps and tools necessary for running an online consulting business

  • Learn how to actively engage groups and clients through video as opposed to just talking to a computer screen

  • Uncover tips for pitching remote services, and how to handle common objections

  • Walk away valuable resources and practices you can use to maintain your mental and physical health 

 

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Terry Rice

Business Development Expert-in-Residence
Terry Rice is the Business Development Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur. As the founder of Terry Rice Consulting, he helps entrepreneurs monetize their knowledge without sacrificing their health, family or personal interests. His previous experience includes consulting roles at both Adobe and Facebook.

