How and Why to Shift Your Consulting Business Online Discover how you can maintain your consulting or speaking business remotely.
Originally aired Apr 01, 2020
With an increasing number of people working from home or practicing other forms of social distancing, it can be challenging to maintain your consulting business. All the plans and projections you’ve established can easily change on a day to day basis, leaving you concerned about how you’ll be able to sustain your business.
Although this situation is challenging, the solution for many consultants is clear, offering remote services. I’ve worked as a business consultant for the past five years, 95 percent of my business is done remotely. Initially this was done out of necessity, it was too challenging to consult onsite in Manhattan and make it back home to Brooklyn so I could pick up my children from daycare. Over time, I discovered it was much more efficient, and allowed me to grow my business by working with clients in other regions. I could also stack more meetings back to back - no commuting between meetings - allowing me to generate more revenue in a shorter period of time. This same skill - knowing how to effectively share knowledge remotely - proved useful as I started speaking at online conferences, some of them drawing more than 50,000 attendees.
My initial disadvantage, the need to work remotely, eventually became an extremely valuable skill. During this webinar, I’ll teach you how to do the same. We’ll go beyond setting up a video conferencing platform and discuss other tools and apps you can use to streamline your online consulting business. I’ll also provide you with useful tips to help you maintain your physical and mental health as you shift to a new working environment.
Key Takeaways:
Discover the need to know apps and tools necessary for running an online consulting business
Learn how to actively engage groups and clients through video as opposed to just talking to a computer screen
Uncover tips for pitching remote services, and how to handle common objections
Walk away valuable resources and practices you can use to maintain your mental and physical health
