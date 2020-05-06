Webinars

How to Establish Yourself as a Thought Leader
Personal Growth

How to Establish Yourself as a Thought Leader

Date: May 06, 2020 Time: 1:30 PM EDT
Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD
Start Your Free Trial
For unlimited access,
click here to learn more about Entrepreneur Insider.

Description

When:
May 06, 2020
Time:
1:30 PM EDT
Type:
Workshops
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD
Language:
English

In this session, you’ll find out how to become a thought leader in order to showcase your expertise, create new connections and boost sales. You’ll also get tips for highlighting your knowledge and achievements to grow your visibility.  

We’ll begin by discussing techniques to build your presence through networking/attending events, writing and creating video content. Then, we’ll get into some methods to garner more mentions and increase your collaboration with others.

Next, we’ll move on to contributing to media outlets, setting up speaking gigs, and working with others via podcasts and live sessions. After that, we’ll talk about organizing and showcasing your expertise on your personal website and using social media to further your presence and reach.

You’ll hear from Dr. Charlene Walters, a writer, entrepreneur, business and branding mentor and executive.

Key Takeaways:

  • Methods to increase your presence though content creation and collaboration.
  • Techniques to establish your expertise through speaking, podcasting and live sessions.
  • Tips to layout your website and social media accounts to establish and promote yourself as an expert. 

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD

Entrepreneurship Coach, Business & Branding Mentor, Author, Speaker, Executive

Need a mentor, accountability partner or co-strategist? Charlene Walters is a Business/Branding expert who developed and leads a Digital Entrepreneurship MBA program. She is also an entrepreneur and has held a variety of sales, management and marketing roles at startups and larger corporations. Charlene enjoys combining her knowledge and love of marketing and business strategy with her passion for innovation and desire to help others succeed. Her biggest fulfillment comes from working one on one with entrepreneurs to hone their personal brands and further their business strategies and entrepreneurial goals. 

Charlene is also the author of "Own Your Other" a memoir about overcoming tragedy/loss and moving forward in life based on her own personal experience. As part of that, she serves as a motivational speaker and mentor to others, and writes and contributes to numerous publications on business and motivational topics.

Charlene also specializes in content creation, thought leadership development and social media and business startup/growth strategies. She has created and taught numerous business/marketing courses and workshops and mentored many entrepreneurs and innovators.

Charlene completed a BA in English at The University of Connecticut, an MBA/Management at St. Thomas University, and a PhD in Business Administration/Marketing at Northcentral University where she researched Consumer Internet Behavior and analyzed why consumers choose to make purchases on one site versus another.

Charlene lives in Charlotte, North Carolina and is a writer, entrepreneur, life enthusiast and mother of two. She looks forward to helping you achieve your business and personal goals. 

 
 

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

6 Hidden Signs That Your Business May Not be as Sustainable as You Think
in 8 days
Running a Business
6 Hidden Signs That Your Business May Not be as Sustainable as You Think
Celi Arias Celi Arias
Learn More
How and Why to Shift Your Consulting or Speaking Business Online
in 14 days
Running a Business
How and Why to Shift Your Consulting or Speaking Business Online
Terry Rice Terry Rice
Learn More
Instagram 101: How to Craft the Perfect Profile
in 15 days
Social Media
Instagram 101: How to Craft the Perfect Profile
Anna Vatuone Anna Vatuone
Learn More
Learn How to Use LinkedIn to Expand Your Consulting Business
in 28 days
Social Media
Learn How to Use LinkedIn to Expand Your Consulting Business
Terry Rice Terry Rice
Learn More

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.