In this session, you’ll find out how to become a thought leader in order to showcase your expertise, create new connections and boost sales. You’ll also get tips for highlighting your knowledge and achievements to grow your visibility.

We’ll begin by discussing techniques to build your presence through networking/attending events, writing and creating video content. Then, we’ll get into some methods to garner more mentions and increase your collaboration with others.

Next, we’ll move on to contributing to media outlets, setting up speaking gigs, and working with others via podcasts and live sessions. After that, we’ll talk about organizing and showcasing your expertise on your personal website and using social media to further your presence and reach.

You’ll hear from Dr. Charlene Walters, a writer, entrepreneur, business and branding mentor and executive.

Key Takeaways: