How to Establish Yourself as a Thought Leader Find out how to become a thought leader in order to showcase your expertise
Originally aired May 06, 2020
In this session, you’ll find out how to become a thought leader in order to showcase your expertise, create new connections and boost sales. You’ll also get tips for highlighting your knowledge and achievements to grow your visibility.
We’ll begin by discussing techniques to build your presence through networking/attending events, writing and creating video content. Then, we’ll get into some methods to garner more mentions and increase your collaboration with others.
Next, we’ll move on to contributing to media outlets, setting up speaking gigs, and working with others via podcasts and live sessions. After that, we’ll talk about organizing and showcasing your expertise on your personal website and using social media to further your presence and reach.
You’ll hear from Dr. Charlene Walters, a writer, entrepreneur, business and branding mentor and executive.
Key Takeaways:
- Methods to increase your presence though content creation and collaboration.
- Techniques to establish your expertise through speaking, podcasting and live sessions.
- Tips to layout your website and social media accounts to establish and promote yourself as an expert.
