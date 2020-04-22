Webinars

The Dos and Don'ts of TikTok
Social Media

The Dos and Don'ts of TikTok

Date: April 22, 2020 Time: 3:00 PM EDT
Brandon Hatcher Brandon Hatcher
Create a Free Entrepreneur Account to Enroll
Enroll For Free

Description

When:
Apr 22, 2020
Time:
3:00 PM EDT
Type:
Workshops
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Brandon Hatcher
Language:
English
At first glance, TikTok can be an intimidating platform with its full-screen vertical video, distinct user-experience, and its seemingly unending trends and challenges. However, it is not the first social platform that has made brands and businesses scratch their heads. YouTube was also intimidating in 2006, as was Instagram in 2011, and every other social platform that was once considered “new.”
 
For the first few years of its existence, TikTok slid under most people's radar, but in 2020, one can no longer overlook the influence it has had around the world or the opportunities it has created for brands and businesses alike. Due to these unprecedented times we are all living through, engagement on social media has increased drastically, and more people are experimenting with new platforms. TikTok is at the forefront of those platforms, with more than 1 billion users across 150 countries. It has been downloaded some 123 million times in the U.S. alone, and its average user spends about one hour on the app every day. 
 
TikTok is not only a crucial platform where you should maintain a strong presence for your brand, but it is also on the cutting edge of content creation and consumption. It is important to be a practitioner on TikTok to have a better understanding of the current landscape of content on the internet, so you will be able to market for the minute we live in.
 
During this webinar, I will be presenting a case study sharing how I grew a client's TikTok from zero to one million followers in a little over one hundred days with an average of more than one million views per video. 
 
You will learn practical tips about the nuances of the platform and how to build your brand on it to create more opportunities for yourself and/or your business.
 
Key Takeaways:
  • Why you will regret not creating more content for TikTok in 2020
  • My best piece of advice for any and everyone who is just starting out on TikTok
  • How the TikTok algorithm works and how to use it to your advantage 
  • How to discover new and popular trends/sounds to better inform your content creation process
  • The dos and don'ts of TikTok
  • How to "hack" trending sounds
  • What Brandon has learned from posting on the platform every day and how to avoid the mistakes he's made

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Brandon Hatcher

Brandon Hatcher

Lead Creative Specialist, VaynerMedia
Brandon Hatcher is a Lead Creative Specialist at VaynerMedia in New York City. He specializes in start-to-finish content creation and brand strategy for emerging and established talent across multiple industries, including entrepreneurs, athletes, musicians, and esports players. Brandon is a practitioner that builds brands and businesses on social media, and his content has garnered well over 100 million views online. He has a passion for helping others, and believes that no matter what one's personal or professional goals may be, one can leverage social media to achieve them. Outside of Vaynermedia, Brandon's number one passion is teaching martial arts, and he enjoys playing guitar and piano, dancing, and video games. 

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

Leading & Communicating in Turbulent Times
in 1 day
Leadership
Leading & Communicating in Turbulent Times
AmyK Hutchens AmyK Hutchens
Learn More
Staying Calm And Being Productive While Working from Home
in 4 days
Personal Growth
Staying Calm And Being Productive While Working from Home
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More
How To Manage Your Mental Stress From The COVID-19 Crisis
in 4 days
Personal Growth
How To Manage Your Mental Stress From The COVID-19 Crisis
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More
How to Adapt Your Messaging to the Sudden Change in the Marketplace
in 5 days
Marketing
How to Adapt Your Messaging to the Sudden Change in the Marketplace
Neil Gordon Neil Gordon
Learn More

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.