At first glance, TikTok can be an intimidating platform with its full-screen vertical video, distinct user-experience, and its seemingly unending trends and challenges. However, it is not the first social platform that has made brands and businesses scratch their heads. YouTube was also intimidating in 2006, as was Instagram in 2011, and every other social platform that was once considered “new.”

For the first few years of its existence, TikTok slid under most people's radar, but in 2020, one can no longer overlook the influence it has had around the world or the opportunities it has created for brands and businesses alike. Due to these unprecedented times we are all living through, engagement on social media has increased drastically, and more people are experimenting with new platforms. TikTok is at the forefront of those platforms, with more than 1 billion users across 150 countries. It has been downloaded some 123 million times in the U.S. alone, and its average user spends about one hour on the app every day.

TikTok is not only a crucial platform where you should maintain a strong presence for your brand, but it is also on the cutting edge of content creation and consumption. It is important to be a practitioner on TikTok to have a better understanding of the current landscape of content on the internet, so you will be able to market for the minute we live in.