The Dos and Don'ts of TikTok Practical advice for any and everyone who is just starting out on the social platform.

Originally aired Apr 22, 2020

At first glance, TikTok can be an intimidating platform with its full-screen vertical video, distinct user-experience, and its seemingly unending trends and challenges. However, it is not the first social platform that has made brands and businesses scratch their heads. YouTube was also intimidating in 2006, as was Instagram in 2011, and every other social platform that was once considered “new.”
 
For the first few years of its existence, TikTok slid under most people's radar, but in 2020, one can no longer overlook the influence it has had around the world or the opportunities it has created for brands and businesses alike. Due to these unprecedented times we are all living through, engagement on social media has increased drastically, and more people are experimenting with new platforms. TikTok is at the forefront of those platforms, with more than 1 billion users across 150 countries. It has been downloaded some 123 million times in the U.S. alone, and its average user spends about one hour on the app every day. 
 
TikTok is not only a crucial platform where you should maintain a strong presence for your brand, but it is also on the cutting edge of content creation and consumption. It is important to be a practitioner on TikTok to have a better understanding of the current landscape of content on the internet, so you will be able to market for the minute we live in.
 
During this webinar, I will be presenting a case study sharing how I grew a client's TikTok from zero to one million followers in a little over one hundred days with an average of more than one million views per video. 
 
You will learn practical tips about the nuances of the platform and how to build your brand on it to create more opportunities for yourself and/or your business.
 
Key Takeaways:
  • Why you will regret not creating more content for TikTok in 2020
  • My best piece of advice for any and everyone who is just starting out on TikTok
  • How the TikTok algorithm works and how to use it to your advantage 
  • How to discover new and popular trends/sounds to better inform your content creation process
  • The dos and don'ts of TikTok
  • How to "hack" trending sounds
  • What Brandon has learned from posting on the platform every day and how to avoid the mistakes he's made

