The Dos and Don'ts of TikTok Practical advice for any and everyone who is just starting out on the social platform.
Originally aired Apr 22, 2020
- Why you will regret not creating more content for TikTok in 2020
- My best piece of advice for any and everyone who is just starting out on TikTok
- How the TikTok algorithm works and how to use it to your advantage
- How to discover new and popular trends/sounds to better inform your content creation process
- The dos and don'ts of TikTok
- How to "hack" trending sounds
- What Brandon has learned from posting on the platform every day and how to avoid the mistakes he's made
