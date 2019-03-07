Originally aired Mar 07, 2019 As a business owner, you know it's important to understand how much it costs to get a new customer. Having a handle on your Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) is vital to the success of your business. But what about your Click-Through-Rate (CTR) or Conversion Rate (CVR)? It can certainly be confusing with all the acronyms being thrown around -- we’ll cover all of them and more during this hands-on workshop. Key takeaways: Plan and evaluate campaigns based on your business goals

Determine the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of campaign performance

Measure, track and manipulate marketing data

Optimize your campaigns based on your budget and desired outcome

