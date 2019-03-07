Webinars

Digital Marketing Metrics Demystified
Digital Marketing Metrics Demystified

Originally aired Mar 07, 2019

As a business owner, you know it's important to understand how much it costs to get a new customer. Having a handle on your Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) is vital to the success of your business. But what about your Click-Through-Rate (CTR) or Conversion Rate (CVR)? It can certainly be confusing with all the acronyms being thrown around -- we’ll cover all of them and more during this hands-on workshop.

Key takeaways:

  • Plan and evaluate campaigns based on your business goals
  • Determine the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of campaign performance
  • Measure, track and manipulate marketing data
  • Optimize your campaigns based on your budget and desired outcome

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence, Entrepreneur
Terry Rice is the Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur. His experience includes consulting roles at both Adobe and Facebook. In addition to working with established companies, he serves as a startup mentor at organizations including Techstars and the NYU Entrepreneurial Institute.

