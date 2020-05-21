Webinars

The 5 Most Common Remote-Work Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them
The 5 Most Common Remote-Work Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them

Date: May 21, 2020 Time: 3:00 PM EDT
Remote work has surged into the spotlight as a method for entrepreneurs and businesses to prioritize the health and safety of their team members and communities. It's no surprise that business leaders are quickly learning that when it comes to working remotely, it’s not a “what” but a “how” that sets you apart. 

Join us for this upcoming Entrepreneur Insider session where remote-work expert and RemoteSimply co-founder Laura Kunigonis takes you through the most common pitfalls that remote workers/distributed teams face and, most importantly, how to avoid them while actively strengthening your own skills. 

Key takeaways: 

  • Shifting management strategy and mentality to suit distributed work

  • How to set up verbal and nonverbal communication protocols to keep your team members organized, productive, and motivated 

  • How to ensure that your team has the tools and space that they need to be productive 

  • Using boundaries and schedules to optimize workflow and maintain work-life balance

  • Building and nurturing company culture from a distance

Laura Kunigonis

Community Manager at Entrepreneur Insider | Program Designer and Marketing Producer | Location-Independent Work Enthusiast
Having started her career exploring the ties between migration and economic advancement in developing countries, Laura Kunigonis fell in love with using data to make a large impact with lean resources. She spent over 2 years in business consulting for fortune 150 companies which, coupled with her early academic training, translated into a passion for marketing and program design to help Entrepreneurs and business owners put their companies and innovative ideas on the fast track to growth. Since then, Laura has transitioned into freelance program design and growth marketing and nowadays you can find her working on remote classes with General assembly or acting as the community manager for Entrepreneur Insider.

