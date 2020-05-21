The 5 Most Common Remote-Work Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them When it comes to working remotely, it’s not a 'what' but a 'how' that sets you apart.
Remote work has surged into the spotlight as a method for entrepreneurs and businesses to prioritize the health and safety of their team members and communities. It's no surprise that business leaders are quickly learning that when it comes to working remotely, it’s not a “what” but a “how” that sets you apart.
Join us for this upcoming Entrepreneur Insider session where remote-work expert and RemoteSimply co-founder Laura Kunigonis takes you through the most common pitfalls that remote workers/distributed teams face and, most importantly, how to avoid them while actively strengthening your own skills.
Key takeaways:
Shifting management strategy and mentality to suit distributed work
How to set up verbal and nonverbal communication protocols to keep your team members organized, productive, and motivated
How to ensure that your team has the tools and space that they need to be productive
Using boundaries and schedules to optimize workflow and maintain work-life balance
Building and nurturing company culture from a distance
