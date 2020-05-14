Webinars

How to Make Money in a Crisis
Date: May 14, 2020 Time: 3:00 PM EDT
In uncertain times like these, it can be scary for entrepreneurs and freelancers who’ve lost business opportunities, as well as workers who’ve lost their jobs or had their hours cut. However, there are still ways to make money during a crisis, as some industries like online learning and e-commerce are thriving. While opportunities may be limited or in different industries than you usually work with, many businesses still need your skills.

Join Carlos Gil, social media consultant and bestselling author of The End of Marketing: Humanizing Your Brand in the Age of Social Media and AI, to discover how you can make money in this crisis. 

Key Takeaways:

  • How to create revenue streams through online learning and e-commerce platforms
  • Strategies for finding new clients in a depressed economy
  • Tips for transforming your knowledge and skills into freelancing opportunities
  • Tools for maximizing your social marketing efforts
Author, Consultant, Keynote Speaker, Media Personality

Carlos Gil is the author of The End of Marketing: Humanizing Your Brand in the Age of Social Media and AIinternational keynote speaker, and award-winning digital storyteller with over a decade of experience leading social media strategy for global brands including LinkedIn, Winn-Dixie, Save-A-Lot and BMC Software. A first-generation Latino, Gil’s work has been featured by CNNMoney, Harvard Business Review, Mashable and Social Media Examiner in addition to dozens of trade publications. Presently, Gil is the CEO and founder of Gil Media Co., a full-service digital marketing firm based in Los Angeles, which works with Fortune 500 clients.

