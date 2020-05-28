How to Make Money in a Crisis Even in a crisis like this, there are still ways to make money.
In uncertain times like these, it can be scary for entrepreneurs and freelancers who’ve lost business opportunities, as well as workers who’ve lost their jobs or had their hours cut. However, there are still ways to make money during a crisis, as some industries like online learning and e-commerce are thriving. While opportunities may be limited or in different industries than you usually work with, many businesses still need your skills.
Join Carlos Gil, social media consultant and bestselling author of The End of Marketing: Humanizing Your Brand in the Age of Social Media and AI, to discover how you can make money in this crisis.
Key Takeaways:
- How to create revenue streams through online learning and e-commerce platforms
- Strategies for finding new clients in a depressed economy
- Tips for transforming your knowledge and skills into freelancing opportunities
- Tools for maximizing your social marketing efforts
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.