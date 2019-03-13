Originally aired Mar 13, 2019
The editorial staff of Entrepreneur will be your guides through all aspects of getting press for your business, from contacting reporters to framing your brand's story in way that will get the most attention.
As professionals in the media industry, these editors will offer a behind-the-scenes look at what reporters look for in a story.
Key takeaways:
- How reporters go about finding stories
- How to pitch your business
- What aspects of your brand are most intriguing to the press
- How to work with the press to tell your company's story in the most positive possible light