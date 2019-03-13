Chat with members of the Entrepreneur editorial staff to discover how to contact reporters and frame your story in a way that will get attention.

The editorial staff of Entrepreneur will be your guides through all aspects of getting press for your business, from contacting reporters to framing your brand's story in way that will get the most attention.

As professionals in the media industry, these editors will offer a behind-the-scenes look at what reporters look for in a story.

Key takeaways: