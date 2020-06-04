In this session we will explain what is meant by “full stack” within software development industry where it originated; how it is now used in UX and Design and why this is a good model to consider in the context of being an Executive or Entrepreneur. “Full Stack” approach to life focuses on three important areas: Relationships, Business and Technology.

We’ll begin by discussing importance of “Relationship with Yourself” and where it fits priority-wise. We will also review scientific studies that prove that your Family Relationships are extremely important to prevent burnout. Next, we’ll move on to discuss Business aspects that you have to master in order to be a Full Stack Executive: Leadership, Empathy and Adaptability are just a few that we will discuss. We will also discuss the importance of keeping up with advances in Technology to predict trends and prepare for disruptions.

Key Takeaways: