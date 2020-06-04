A “Full Stack” approach to life focuses on three important areas: Relationships, Business and Technology. In this session we will explain what is meant by Full Stack within UX and Design and why this is a good model to consider in the context of being an Executive or Entrepreneur.

We’ll begin by discussing importance of “Relationship with Yourself” and where it fits priority-wise. We will also review scientific studies that prove why your family relationships are extremely important to prevent burnout. Next, we’ll move on to discuss business aspects that you must master in order to be a Full Stack Executive; Leadership, Empathy and Adaptability. We will also discuss the importance of keeping up with advances in Technology to predict trends and prepare for disruptions.

Key Takeaways: