Lean Marketing for Entrepreneurs
Lean Marketing for Entrepreneurs

Workshops
90 Min
Terry Rice
English
Originally aired Feb 06, 2019

As an entrepreneur, you're likely time-poor and resource constrained. On top of growing and maintaining your business, how do you also market your company efficiently?

If you want to reduce your marketing mistakes and increase your successes, this is the class for you. Packed with practical tips on how to fast track your business growth through proven lean marketing strategies, this session will help you get started on effectively getting the word out about your business.

Key takeaways:

  • Plan and evaluate campaigns aligned with your business goals
  • Grow your database with targeted leads
  • Leverage various digital marketing channels and best practices
  • Track, measure and evaluate the return on your marketing efforts
  • Determine whether to outsource marketing efforts or to handle internally

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Terry Rice

Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence, Entrepreneur
Terry Rice is the Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur. His experience includes consulting roles at both Adobe and Facebook. In addition to working with established companies, he serves as a startup mentor at organizations including Techstars and the NYU Entrepreneurial Institute.

