Lean Marketing for Entrepreneurs Learn how to efficiently market your business and/or hire the right resources.
Originally aired Feb 06, 2019
As an entrepreneur, you're likely time-poor and resource constrained. On top of growing and maintaining your business, how do you also market your company efficiently?
If you want to reduce your marketing mistakes and increase your successes, this is the class for you. Packed with practical tips on how to fast track your business growth through proven lean marketing strategies, this session will help you get started on effectively getting the word out about your business.
Key takeaways:
- Plan and evaluate campaigns aligned with your business goals
- Grow your database with targeted leads
- Leverage various digital marketing channels and best practices
- Track, measure and evaluate the return on your marketing efforts
- Determine whether to outsource marketing efforts or to handle internally
