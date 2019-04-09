Originally aired Apr 09, 2019

As a high-performance psychologist, Dr. Michael Gervais works in the trenches of high-stakes environments, where there is no room for mistakes, hesitation or failure to respond. Dr. Gervais’ client roster includes MVPs from every major sport, Fortune 100 CEOs, as well as internationally acclaimed artists and musicians. Ultimately, Dr. Gervais’ goal is to unpack, then decode, how the greatest performers in the world use their minds to pursue the boundaries of human potential. To accelerate that aim, he has curated conversations with those who have dedicated their lives to becoming the best in his podcast, Finding Mastery.

Join us as he discusses the road to high performance and the small steps each of us can take on a daily basis.

Key Takeaways:

Discover the four pillars of living a high-performance life

Tips for practicing mindset training on a daily basis

Understanding the value of developing a vision for your business and life

Advice on developing a personal philosophy and combining thoughts with actions

Next steps for continuing the journey towards mindfulness and mastery

Next Steps:

If you'd like to continue the journey towards living a high-performance life, Mike has extended a special discount for his online course, Finding Your Best. The purpose of this course is to empower and educate the next generation of leaders through mindset training and personal development. You can use the code ENTRE50 for $50 off the course.