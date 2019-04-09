Webinars

Fireside Chat With Dr. Michael Gervais, High-Performance Psychologist
Personal Growth

Fireside Chats
60 Min
Dr. Michael Gervais
English
Originally aired Apr 09, 2019

As a high-performance psychologist, Dr. Michael Gervais works in the trenches of high-stakes environments, where there is no room for mistakes, hesitation or failure to respond. Dr. Gervais’ client roster includes MVPs from every major sport, Fortune 100 CEOs, as well as internationally acclaimed artists and musicians. Ultimately, Dr. Gervais’ goal is to unpack, then decode, how the greatest performers in the world use their minds to pursue the boundaries of human potential. To accelerate that aim, he has curated conversations with those who have dedicated their lives to becoming the best in his podcast, Finding Mastery.

Join us as he discusses the road to high performance and the small steps each of us can take on a daily basis.

Key Takeaways:

  • Discover the four pillars of living a high-performance life
  • Tips for practicing mindset training on a daily basis
  • Understanding the value of developing a vision for your business and life
  • Advice on developing a personal philosophy and combining thoughts with actions
  • Next steps for continuing the journey towards mindfulness and mastery

Next Steps:

If you'd like to continue the journey towards living a high-performance life, Mike has extended a special discount for his online course, Finding Your Best.  The purpose of this course is to empower and educate the next generation of leaders through mindset training and personal development. You can use the code ENTRE50 for $50 off the course.

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

Dr. Michael Gervais

High-Performance Psychologist

Dr. Gervais is also the co-founder of Compete to Create, a joint venture with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, which has built a framework to enhance high performance cultures by focusing on mindset training for individuals. Compete to Creates' aim is to pull back the curtain on how world-leading organizations and performers shape their lives, their thinking and their relationships in order to become their very best and thrive in the modern world. More than 30,000 employees from across Microsoft and AT&T have completed the High-Performance Mindset Training Course.

A published, peer-reviewed author and recognized speaker on optimal human performance, Dr. Gervais has been featured by CNN, The Wall Street Journal, ESPN, NBC, NFL Network, Red Bull TV, Extra, The Huffington Post, Outside Magazine and others. Dr. Gervais received his undergraduate degree from Loyola Marymount University. He completed his Ph.D. while studying under the father of American applied sport psychology, Dr. Bruce Ogilvie, at San Diego University, Integrative Studies.

