Fireside Chat With Dr. Michael Gervais, High-Performance Psychologist Discover the daily rituals and intentions that lead to high performance in business and life.
Originally aired Apr 09, 2019
As a high-performance psychologist, Dr. Michael Gervais works in the trenches of high-stakes environments, where there is no room for mistakes, hesitation or failure to respond. Dr. Gervais’ client roster includes MVPs from every major sport, Fortune 100 CEOs, as well as internationally acclaimed artists and musicians. Ultimately, Dr. Gervais’ goal is to unpack, then decode, how the greatest performers in the world use their minds to pursue the boundaries of human potential. To accelerate that aim, he has curated conversations with those who have dedicated their lives to becoming the best in his podcast, Finding Mastery.
Join us as he discusses the road to high performance and the small steps each of us can take on a daily basis.
Key Takeaways:
- Discover the four pillars of living a high-performance life
- Tips for practicing mindset training on a daily basis
- Understanding the value of developing a vision for your business and life
- Advice on developing a personal philosophy and combining thoughts with actions
- Next steps for continuing the journey towards mindfulness and mastery
Next Steps:
If you'd like to continue the journey towards living a high-performance life, Mike has extended a special discount for his online course, Finding Your Best. The purpose of this course is to empower and educate the next generation of leaders through mindset training and personal development. You can use the code ENTRE50 for $50 off the course.
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.