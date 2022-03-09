Webinars

How To Find a Mentor Who Will Help You Achieve Success
Starting a Business

How To Find a Mentor Who Will Help You Achieve Success

Kim Perell Kim Perell

Description

Originally aired Mar 09, 2022

Having a mentor is essential to startup success. Entrepreneurship can be scary and lonely and having a mentor who has “been there” and “done that '' and will help you become a more effective and successful entrepreneur. They know firsthand how hard it is to start and scale a business and can provide helpful perspective and support when you need it the most. Studies show that having a mentor can lead to greater business and leadership success. Why wouldn’t you get one?

Join serial entrepreneur, investor and bestselling author Kim Perell, as she discusses how having a mentor supercharged her success and how it can help you too.

In this webinar you will learn:

· The 5 biggest reasons why every entrepreneur needs a mentor
· The “massive lie” that prevents people from finding the right mentor
· How a mentor can expand your network 5X
· The 3 things you need to consider when finding a mentor
· Simple mentorship strategies to set yourself up for success

If you are ready to level up 2022 and find a business mentor, this webinar is for you!

About the Speaker:

Kim Perell is an award-winning digital marketing technology CEO, top US female angel investor, and bestselling author with twenty years of experience taking companies from $0 to annual sales to $1 billion. She sold her last company for $235 million after going broke ten years earlier. She has been named one of AdAge’s Marketing Technology Trailblazers, Business Insider’s Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising, and Entrepreneur of the Year by the National Association of Female Executives. Perell has been profiled by The New York Times, Forbes, and more. She lives with her husband and two sets of twins in Miami. Connect with her at https://kimperell.com.

Speakers

Kim Perell

Kim Perell

CEO of Perell Ventures

Kim Perell is an award-winning entrepreneur, bestselling author, CEO, and angel investor, who has made headlines for her transformative story of a startup entrepreneur to a leading tech CEO and prominent angel investor. Laid off from her dream job out of college, Kim started her first company from her kitchen table; going from broke to a multi-millionaire by the time she was 30, and selling her last company for $235 million.  Kim has been named one of AdAge’s Marketing Technology Trailblazers, Business Insider's Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising, Adweek’s Women Trailblazers, a John Maxwell Transformational Leader, an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and an Entrepreneur of the Year by the National Association of Female Executives.  Kim has been profiled by The New York Times, Forbes, CNN Money, Entrepreneur Magazine, Inc Magazine, Business Insider, and The Huffington Post.  Kim’s passion is to help aspiring entrepreneurs achieve success and is an early stage angel investor in over 90 startups, 18 of which have successfully been acquired by some of the largest Fortune 500 companies. Kim’s first book, The Execution Factor, The One Skill That Drives Success, is a national bestseller, designed to help others achieve success in business and life by mastering execution.  

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

How Will Your Cryptocurrency Be Taxed?
in 16 days
Running a Business
How Will Your Cryptocurrency Be Taxed?
Mark J. Kohler ,   Mat Sorensen
Learn More
The 5 Finance Tools High-Growth Companies Need to Scale
in 17 days
Running a Business
The 5 Finance Tools High-Growth Companies Need to Scale
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More
ON DEMAND: Optimizing Healthcare Costs and Value
in 1 month
Leadership
ON DEMAND: Optimizing Healthcare Costs and Value
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More