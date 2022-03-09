On the path to success, it's of the utmost importance to have someone guiding you who has "been there" and "done that." Bestselling author Kim Perell will show you how to find that guide in this upcoming webinar. Register now!

Originally aired Mar 09, 2022

Having a mentor is essential to startup success. Entrepreneurship can be scary and lonely and having a mentor who has “been there” and “done that '' and will help you become a more effective and successful entrepreneur. They know firsthand how hard it is to start and scale a business and can provide helpful perspective and support when you need it the most. Studies show that having a mentor can lead to greater business and leadership success. Why wouldn’t you get one?



Join serial entrepreneur, investor and bestselling author Kim Perell, as she discusses how having a mentor supercharged her success and how it can help you too.



In this webinar you will learn:



· The 5 biggest reasons why every entrepreneur needs a mentor

· The “massive lie” that prevents people from finding the right mentor

· How a mentor can expand your network 5X

· The 3 things you need to consider when finding a mentor

· Simple mentorship strategies to set yourself up for success



If you are ready to level up 2022 and find a business mentor, this webinar is for you!

About the Speaker:

Kim Perell is an award-winning digital marketing technology CEO, top US female angel investor, and bestselling author with twenty years of experience taking companies from $0 to annual sales to $1 billion. She sold her last company for $235 million after going broke ten years earlier. She has been named one of AdAge’s Marketing Technology Trailblazers, Business Insider’s Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising, and Entrepreneur of the Year by the National Association of Female Executives. Perell has been profiled by The New York Times, Forbes, and more. She lives with her husband and two sets of twins in Miami. Connect with her at https://kimperell.com.