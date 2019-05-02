Webinars

Fireside Chat with Dr. Patti Fletcher on Making Disruption Your Wonder Woman Superpower
Fireside Chats
60 Min
Patti Fletcher
English
Originally aired May 02, 2019

The data doesn't lie: the odds are stacked against women who want to change the world. How do we solve this? Tell women to lean in more? Blame and shame men to do the right thing? Award-winning marketing and business influencer Dr. Patti Fletcher, author of best-selling Disrupters: Success Strategies From Women Who Break The Mold, believes there is a better answer. Through stories of women who have made a major impact in business, Dr. Patti shows how to disrupt the system that is holding you back.

Key Takeaways:

  • Why leaning in is not the answer
  • Lessons learned from disrupters-next-door who have changed the world
  • How to unleash your disruption superpower in three easy steps

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

Leadership Futurist and Gender Equity Advocate

Patti Fletcher, Ph.D., is the author of Disrupters: Success Strategies from Women Who Break the Mold (Entrepreneur Press 2018), gender equity advocate and expert authority on how to create a culture of inclusion to drive real business results. Fletcher is recognized as a futurist; a student of the inclusive talent economy and future of leadership; an innovation-through-inclusion expert; and a writer, advisor and speaker on topics related to driving progress through people. She has been featured in Time magazine, Al-Jazeera, Forbes, Newsweek, Xconomy and The Muse and advises corporate executives and board members from lean startups to Fortune 100s. Connect with Fletcher on Facebook and Twitter.

