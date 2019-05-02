Originally aired May 02, 2019

The data doesn't lie: the odds are stacked against women who want to change the world. How do we solve this? Tell women to lean in more? Blame and shame men to do the right thing? Award-winning marketing and business influencer Dr. Patti Fletcher, author of best-selling Disrupters: Success Strategies From Women Who Break The Mold, believes there is a better answer. Through stories of women who have made a major impact in business, Dr. Patti shows how to disrupt the system that is holding you back.

Key Takeaways: