Fireside Chat with Dr. Patti Fletcher on Making Disruption Your Wonder Woman Superpower Dr. Patti Fletcher shares how women can disrupt the system that is holding them back.
Originally aired May 02, 2019
The data doesn't lie: the odds are stacked against women who want to change the world. How do we solve this? Tell women to lean in more? Blame and shame men to do the right thing? Award-winning marketing and business influencer Dr. Patti Fletcher, author of best-selling Disrupters: Success Strategies From Women Who Break The Mold, believes there is a better answer. Through stories of women who have made a major impact in business, Dr. Patti shows how to disrupt the system that is holding you back.
Key Takeaways:
- Why leaning in is not the answer
- Lessons learned from disrupters-next-door who have changed the world
- How to unleash your disruption superpower in three easy steps
