How The Inflation Reduction Act Affects Your Business
How The Inflation Reduction Act Affects Your Business

Originally aired Aug 17, 2022

On August 7th, The Senate passed the massive Inflation Reduction Act. The bill attempts to tackle climate change, cost of prescription drugs and lowering the U.S. government deficit. But how does it affect small business owners?

We’re partnering with our experts, Mark J. Kohler & Mat Sorensen, to bring you a free event dedicated to helping you capitalize on this opportunity. Join us for our webinar, How The Inflation Reduction Act Affects Your Business, on Wednesday, August 17th where we’ll explore, in depth, the implications this bill might have on your company.

Mark J. Kohler— author, CPA, attorney, and cohost of the podcast “Refresh Your Wealth”

Mat Sorensen— author, attorney, and CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company

We’ll cover the following key items from the bill:

  • Tax code changes for corporations and how it affects large and small businesses
  • Benefits in the bill for small businesses and individuals like you
  • Solar panel and energy efficiency tax credits for individuals, landlords, and small business making improvements

Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast “Refresh Your Wealth”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of “The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition”, and “The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom.

Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of The Self-Directed IRA Handbook.

Mark J. Kohler is a CPA, attorney, co-host of the podcasts Main Street Business and Directed IRA Podcast and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. He is also a co-founder of Directed IRA Trust Company. He is the author of The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition and The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom.
Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of The Self-Directed IRA Handbook.

